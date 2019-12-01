‘No sympathy, only justice’: Residents of Hyderabad rape victim’s colony turn away politicians

Amid mounting public pressure and vocal protests by hundreds of people demanding death penalty for the four accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian, the residents of the colony where the victim stayed are turning away political leaders and film stars who wanted to call on her family Sunday to express their sympathies.

The residents locked the gates of the colony and held placards that read: “No Media, No Police, No Outsiders”, “No sympathy, only action, justice”.

A woman resident while condemning the incident asked why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not ensuring quick justice despite the accused being arrested by the police. “Why is the same treatment not being meted out to them (accused) for what they have done to the girl?” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

Another woman asked why the prime minister has not yet tweeted on the incident.

Former CPI(M) MLA J Ranga Reddy demanded that the chief minister to take steps to ensure a quick response by police to prevent crimes against women. However, Reddy and his party workers were also asked by the residents to go back.

Three policemen were suspended for alleged delay in registering an FIR in the case in connection with the woman veterinarian rape and murder case. They were suspended after an inquiry following allegations levelled by the family that police had cited jurisdictional reasons and not acted on time on their complaint on the missing woman, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner.

Public anger over the rape and murder of the woman was evident on Saturday as a restive crowd pelted stones at a police vehicle carrying them to jail. Protests were also held by different student groups and others at various places in the state, demanding capital punishment to the accused.

The charred body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar on Thursday morning a day after she went missing. Four lorry workers were arrested on Friday in connection with the case and sent to 14 days judicial custody.