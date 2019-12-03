Hyderabad vet rape-murder: NGO demands capital punishment within 2 months for accused

The Ganimi Kava Yuva Seva Sangh, an NGO, held a protest at Bal Gandharva Chowk on Monday against the rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad on November 27.

“To condemn the incident of rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinarian, we will hang and then set fire to these four effigies of the accused. We wish to convey to the authorities in power that justice will be done only if the accused are given capital punishment within two months,” said Sanjay Waghmare, founder of Ganimi Kava Yuva Seva Sangh. On Sunday, Telangana CM ordered immediate constitution of a fast-track court to hear the case.

According to the police, Waghmare has a criminal record. He was earlier booked in a case of murder and illegal possession of arms, registered with the Shivajinagar police station in 2010. Another case is registered against him at the Swargate police station in 2007 and a forgery case lodged at the Bibvewadi police station in 2016. He was in the spotlight last year for throwing black colour at Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote on the Shivajinagar court premises.

Members of the NGO wore black bands around their arm as a sign of protest. They burnt paper effigies of the four accused of raping and murdering the woman. Members of the outfit as well as several bystanders paid homage to the victim by lighting candles, while cries of ‘we want justice’ and ‘we want the accused hanged’ resonated among the crowd.

Monali Vidhate, a member of the outfit, said, “We are here to condemn the incident. A similar incident happened in Jhansi where twelve are accused of rape and murder.”