Watch: Locals protest over Hyderabad vet rape-murder case, throw slippers at cops

A large number of people staged a protest Saturday outside Hyderabad’s Shadnagar police station, where the accused in the rape and murder of a 27-year-old Hyderabad-based veterinary doctor were lodged before being shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail.

The four accused in the case have been sent in judicial remand for 14 days.

In a 10-second long video shared by news agency ANI, a huge crowd can be seen raising slogans against the accused and throwing slippers at cops.

#WATCH: Locals hurled slippers on police after police stopped them from entering Shadnagar police station, where the accused in rape&murder case of the woman veterinary doctor, were lodged earlier today. Accused have been shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/f8nV4yLiw3 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

“It is not enough if they are taken to court. They should be handed out the same treatment what they had done to the victim,” a man at the protest was quoted as saying by PTI. “If you cannot do it, hand them over to us,” another man said.

Meanwhile, the police assured the agitators that they would ensure 100 per cent conviction to the accused and requested people to cooperate with them. The police later resorted to lathicharge on the crowd to disperse them.

#WATCH: Police lathicharged on locals who hurled slippers on police outside Shadnagar police station, where the accused in rape&murder case of the woman veterinary doctor were lodged earlier today. Accused have been shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/qXOc0SVOyS — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

The charred body of the 27-year-old veterinary doctor, who worked in a state-run hospital, was found on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday night.

Using CCTV footage and technical evidence, the Cyberabad Police Friday arrested a truck driver, his assistant and two other persons. They have been identified as Mohammed Areef (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), all belonging to the Narayanpet district.

The four have been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 375 (rape) and 362 (abduction).

The accused had planned the abduction after noticing that the victim had parked her two-wheeler at the Tondupally toll plaza. Assuming that she would come to pick it up later in the evening, they deflated the tyre.

“The accused had consumed alcohol and noticed the veterinary doctor parking her bike at the toll plaza around 6 pm. They hatched a plan and Naveen deflated her scooter’s tyre. When the victim returned, Areef got down from his truck and told her about the flat tyre. After offering to help, Shiva took the bike on the pretext of getting it repaired. Then, Areef, Naveen and Chennakeshavulu forcibly took the victim into an abandoned room nearby, where she was raped,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.