Four accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case killed by police

All four accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian were killed by the Telangana Police in the early hours of Friday. Police said the four were taken to Chattapally — where they had burnt the woman’s body — for crime reconstruction, when they allegedly tried to escape by attacking the cops.

The police alleged that one of the four accused had gestured to the other three to flee after attacking the cops. The four tried to run towards a deserted pathway when cops opened fire in self-defence, an official told The Indian Express.

“Will the police just watch if the accused attack them?” asked Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

Officials said they had taken the four accused post midnight to reconstruct the crime scene and to ascertain where they had stopped to buy petrol that was then used to burn the victim’s body, as well as to know where her two-wheeler was disposed of.

“Another reason we decided to take them out at night was to avoid any confrontation with public who are angry,” an official said.

Cyberabad Police has been facing flak for not reacting properly and timely after the family of the victim went to lodge a missing complaint. The sub-inspector as well as two head constables of Shamshabad police station were suspended for dereliction of duty.

Incidentally, this is the second such encounter in Telangana, where those accused of crime against women, have been shot dead while allegedly trying to escape from police custody. In December 2008, three accused of acid attack were killed by Warangal Police when they tried to attack the cops at the crime scene. V C Sajjanar, the present Police Commissioner of Cyberabad was SP of Warangal at that time.

The rape and murder of the 27-year-old veterinarian had triggered outrage across the country. When it was raised in Parliament, members had suggested measures like lynching and death penalty for the accused.

The four accused, arrested on November 29, were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Prison. They were charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 375 (rape) and 362 (abduction). On Wednesday, the Telangana government set up a fast track court to try the four accused in the case. The court of First Additional District and Sessions Judge in Mahabubnagar district had been allotted the case.

Expressing gratitude to the Telangana Police, the victim’s father told news agency ANI, “It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police & govt for this. My daughter’s soul must be at peace now.”

The veterinarian went missing from Shamshabad toll plaza, near Hyderabad, on November 27. The four accused raped and then burnt her to death, the police have said. Her burnt body was recovered the following day.

As per the initial probe, the four had “hatched a plan” to ambush the victim after she returned from work to pick up her scooter from Tondupally toll plaza. After the accused deflated the tyre, two others offered to help her. When she agreed, they dragged her into the bushes barely 50 metres from Tondupally toll plaza, behind a line of trucks that obscured visibility from the road, police said. The accused, after killing her, took her body to an under-construction bridge in Chattapally, a few kilometres away, where they set it on fire, the police said.

The police were criticised for making the family members of the victim run around over jurisdiction. The family had also alleged that had the cops took note of their complaint and taken action immediately, she might have been saved.

