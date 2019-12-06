Kin of Hyderabad rape accused: ‘You could’ve fed them dog food, but did you have to kill them’

Hyderabad: Forensic experts collect evidence from the spot where police shot dead four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 27-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (PTI) Hyderabad: Forensic experts collect evidence from the spot where police shot dead four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 27-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (PTI)

“Take me to the spot where my husband was killed and shoot me down too. We were married only for a year and now I do not want to live without him,” cried the pregnant wife of one of the accused who was killed in the Hyderabad ‘encounter’ in Chatanpally area early Friday morning. Unable to digest what has happened to her life, she said it was absolutely “not fair.”

His mother, visibly shattered and angry, added: “But they should have given us some time. We were told we would be able to meet him after 14 days of arrest. This was only the eighth day. Had someone told us they would be killed, they could have informed us, we would at least have met him before he died. You could have kept them in jail. Fed them dog food, but did you have to kill them?”

The family members of all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian, who were shot dead, are shell shocked.

While a large number of people in the district (where the four accused belong to) are jubilant over the killings, several opined that the families could have been allowed to meet their wards one last time before what happened early Friday morning.

Mother of the prime accused was inconsolable when media reached out to her Friday morning. “I have lost my son. What do you want me to say?” the woman asked. She said it was her son’s fault but now he is gone forever.

“Look at what has happened to us. Our son is lost. What will the people of the village say? We are very poor people. We do daily wage labour. We leave our son’s fate to god. I curse the friends he found for himself,” she said, weeping inconsolably.

Father of another accused wondered why the police did not handover such punishment to rapists and murderers in the past. “Why was only my son and three others killed like this?” he asked. Echoing similar views, the father of another accused too asked why he was not allowed to meet his son.

Later in the afternoon, family members left for the hospital to receive the bodies after postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, the father of the victim responded that true justice was impossible as they have lost their daughter. “But today’s incident has given us some relief and brought the pain down a bit. We still have to move on. We have not got much time to think about what all has happened to our family in the last one week,” he said. Whereas, the sister of the victim said they did not expect an end to the lives of four accused in this manner. “We thought there would a trial and the accused would be sentenced to death in a couple of months but now that it has happened this way, it will be a deterrent to such crimes in the future. we welcome it and thank everyone who supported us,” she told media.

