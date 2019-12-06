Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: A timeline since November 27 to ‘encounter’

Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: Locals at the encounter site. (Express photo/Rahul V Pisharody) Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: Locals at the encounter site. (Express photo/Rahul V Pisharody)

While you were sleeping, the Telangana Police killed all the four accused in the Hyderabad rape-murder case in what it claimed to be an encounter in the wee hours of Friday. According to the police, the four were taken to the Chattapally — where the incident took place on November 27 — to recreate the crime scene during which they allegedly tried to escape after attacking the police team. In self-defence, the police shot them dead, an official told The Indian Express.

Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: A timeline of events since November 27

November 27: The 27-year-old veterinarian goes missing from Shamshabad toll plaza near Hyderabad. The four accused allegedly rape and kill her. After that, the accused allegedly take her body to an under-construction bridge a few kilometres away and set it on fire.

Before this, the victim had parked her two-wheeler at the toll gate around 6.15 pm and hired a cab to Gachibowli. She returned around 9 pm to find that her bike had a flat tyre. At 9.22 pm, she called her sister to say she was scared and asked her to keep speaking to her.

November 28: Police recover the burnt body of Hyderabad veterinarian.

November 29: Police arrest four accused, they are sent in 14-day judicial custody, and lodge them in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Prison. They are charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 375 (rape) and 362 (abduction).

November 30: A large number of people stage a protest outside Hyderabad’s Shadnagar police station, where the accused were lodged before being shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail.

Police assure agitators they would ensure 100 per cent conviction in the case and request people to cooperate with them. The police later lathicharge the crowd to disperse them.

The vet’s family tells the National Commission for Women (NCW) that the Hyderabad Police wasted precious time which could have been used to save the life of the veterinarian.

December 1: Residents of the colony, where the victim stayed, turn away political leaders and filmstars who wanted to call on her family to express their sympathies. Residents lock the gates of the colony and held placards that read: “No Media, No Police, No Outsiders”, “No sympathy, only action, justice”.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao calls the incident “ghastly” and assures that the family of the veterinarian will be provided with all kinds of assistance. IT Minister K T Rama Rao, son of TRS supremo and Chief Minister KCR, urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend IPC and CrPC so as to provide for capital punishment to perpetrators of crimes against women and children.

December 2: Angry parliamentarians suggest lynching, hanging and castration of the accused in the Hyderabad case. While SP leader Jaya Bachchan said rapists should be “brought out in public and lynched”, Union Minister Rajnath Singh says the Centre was “ready for discussions to curb such crimes”.

December 4: Telangana government sets up a fast track court to try the four accused in the case. Three policemen suspended for alleged delay in registering an FIR in the case in connection with the ‘missing’ woman veterinarian, who was later found raped and murdered.

December 6 (3.30 am): Telangana Police kill all the four accused in an ‘encounter’.

