Saturday, August 11, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
Hyderabad varsity withdraws permission for Rahul Gandhi’s event

Students and teachers at OU held protests demanding withdrawal of permission for an event where Rahul was supposed to speak. The protest was organised by the university’s Joint Action Committee (JAC).

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad | Published: August 11, 2018 4:55:45 am
Citing security concerns, the Osmania University (OU) in Hyderabad Friday withdrew permission for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to speak at a varsity event. The Congress alleged the permission was withdrawn due to pressure from the state government.

University officials said permission was withdrawn for Rahul to speak, due to security concerns. Rahul will visit Telangana on August 13 and 14.

JAC sources said the TRS government put pressure on OU administration to withdraw permission.
Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “Who is scared that Rahul will talk of security, safety and welfare of minorities? Everyone knows who weighed on OU to withdraw permission.” ens

