Hyderabad University, students file complaints against each other

Three University of Hyderabad research scholars Tuesday lodged a police complaint against the Varsity Vice-Chancellor for allegedly hurting the sentiments of SC/ST students on the campus by destroying the portraits of BR Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule, among others. Accusing VC Apparao Podile of “criminal intimidation”, the students in their complaint said Apparao passed an order alleging that they dug up the University ground to erect the portraits of the national leaders whereas they were just “loosely standing on the ground.”

When contacted, Gachibwoli police inspector R Srinivas said they received a complaint from UoH authorities three days ago that the varsity property was damaged and dug up without any authorisation. “We received a complaint from the University registrar that there was unauthorised digging on the campus. We registered a case and inquiry is on. Today (Tuesday) we received a complaint from the students against the VC. We are verifying the facts,” he told PTI.

A section of students Monday held protests against the removal of ‘Velivada,’ a temporary structure erected to commemorate the death anniversary of Rohit Vemula, a research scholar who committed suicide on January 17, 2016 on the campus.

The varsity authorities in a statement had said the structure had fallen apart under weather conditions over the last three years and a section of the students attempted to resurrect it with fresh flexi material on Saturday. The suicide of Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at the University, sparked nationwide protest and opposition parties had blamed groups affiliated to the BJP and the RSS for his suicide.