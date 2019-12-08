Hyderabad: Two PILs in SC seek probe into encounter killing of four accused

Hyderabad: Onlookers gather near the encounter site, where four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian were shot dead by police(PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Hyderabad: Onlookers gather near the encounter site, where four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian were shot dead by police(PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Two PILs were filed in Supreme Court on Saturday seeking investigation into the encounter deaths of four men accused of raping and killing a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

One of the petitions, filed by Advocate G S Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav, termed it a fake encounter. The other petition, by Advocate M L Sharma, has sought appointment of a special investigation team comprising retired Supreme Court judges to investigate, with the help of CBI, the encounter.

In the first PIL, the petitioners have alleged that the police carried out the encounter “only to divert public reaction over sensational gang rape and murder cases against innocent young girls, and may be to protect the real culprits, which is very serious, painful and not only impermissible under the rule of law but such fake encounter killing amounts to pre-planned murders in the hands of police…”

The plea contended that the crime occurred due to “failure” of the police, and that the incident had send shock waves among the people.

“The police…themselves executed the death sentence without any due process of law…,” said the petitioners. The petition also stated that there was a “clear chance” of the police officials involved in the encounter trying to destroy evidence and urged the court to restrain the officials concerned from official duties till

completion of an independent investigation.

