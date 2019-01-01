Hyderabad: Two held for assault on Hyderabad doctor

Two people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a senior pediatrician in Himayatnagar area of Hyderabad on Friday night.

Dr Michael Aranha, who runs a clinic at Lingapur Building, was admitted to hospital with serious injuries to head and chest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P Vishwa Prasad said, “After investigation, we found that a woman had gone with a child for check-up and had an altercation with the doctor. She was apparently angry that the doctor made her wait for long.

After leaving the clinic she called her husband, who arrived with an accomplice and assaulted the doctor. The motive for the offence is alleged insult of the woman.”

DCP Prasad said a case has been registered on the complaint of Dr Aranha. The offences are cognizable and non-bailable. The accused, identified as Gulam Mustafa and Abdul Fazil, were arrested on Sunday night and have been sent to judicial custody, he said.

On Monday morning, several doctors staged a protest outside the police commissioner’s office. The Indian Academy of Paediatrics has called for a shutdown of clinics and nursing homes on Tuesday in protest.