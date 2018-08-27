Hyderabad twin bomb blasts case verdict postponed till September 4

One of the sites of the August 25 blast in Hyderabad. (Express archive) One of the sites of the August 25 blast in Hyderabad. (Express archive)

Verdict for the 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case has been postponed till September 4 by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday, as reported by ANI. As many as 170 witnesses were examined and cross-examined during the trial and after the completion of arguments and counter-arguments against the four accused, the Sessions Judge Srinivas Rao on August 7 had set August 27 for the pronouncement of judgment.

After a thorough investigation, the Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of Telangana Police filed three chargesheets against Mohammed Sadiq, Ansar Ahmed Badshah Shaik, Akber Ismail and Anique Shafeeq Syed and others — some of whom are still absconding.

The accused, who are alleged to be associated with the Indian Mujahideen, were arrested by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in October 2008 and are currently lodged in Cherlapalli Central Prison in Telangana. They have been charged under section 302 (murder), sections of Explosive Substances Act and other relevant provisions of the IPC.

Two blasts occurred almost simultaneously killing 42 people and injuring more than 50, the blasts took place at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park, an unexploded bomb was recovered from Dilsukhnagar that night.

