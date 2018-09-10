Hyderabad twin bomb blast case: Two get death sentence, one awarded life imprisonment

A policeman looks at a restaurant which was one of the sites of Saturday’s bomb blast in Hyderabad. (AP Photo) A policeman looks at a restaurant which was one of the sites of Saturday’s bomb blast in Hyderabad. (AP Photo)

Eleven years after 42 people were killed in twin blasts that rocked Hyderabad, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday awarded death sentence to two convicts while the third was given life imprisonment. Aneeq Sayeed and Ismail Chaudhary were sentenced to death while Tariq Anjum was given the life sentence. The court had found the two guilty in blasts on September 4, while Anjum was convicted earlier today.

Two synchronised blasts had occurred at Gokul Chat eatery in Koti and the laser show auditorium at Lumbini Park around 7.45 pm on August 25, 2007. While 32 people were killed at Gokul Chat, 10 lost their lives at Lumbini Park. More than 50 were injured in the explosion. An unexploded bomb was also recovered from Dilsukhnagar that night.

The convicts, who are alleged to be associated with the Indian Mujahideen, were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in October 2008. They were charged under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and sections of Explosive Substances Act in the twin blasts.

The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of Telangana Police filed three charge sheets against Mohammed Sadiq, Ansar Ahmed Badshah Shaik, Akber Ismail and Anique Shafeeq Syed and others — some of whom are still absconding. According to the prosecution, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed allegedly planted the bomb at Lumbini Park while Riyaz Bhatkal planted the bomb at Gokul Chat while the unexploded bomb was planted by Ismail Chaudhary.

The Bhatkal brothers of Karnataka are believed to have taken shelter in Pakistan.

