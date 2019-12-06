Third ‘encounter’ of non-Maoists in Telangana in 10 years, two led by same cop

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

The ‘encounter’ of the four accused in the rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman veterinarian on Friday morning is the third in 10 years in Telangana not involving Maoists. The accused in the case were reportedly taken to Chattapally, 30 km from Hyderabad, post-midnight in an attempt to recreate the crime scene when they allegedly tried to escape after attacking the police. An official told The Indian Express the police fired at them in self-defence and killed all four on the spot.

2008 ‘éncounter’ in acid attack case

The first encounter dates back to December 12, 2008, when Warangal police shot dead three persons accused of throwing acid on two girls. It is important to note that Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who is handling the Hyderabad rape case, led the 2008 action as the SP of Warangal.

Police had claimed that the three accused in the sensational acid attack case were shot dead in self-defence as they had tried to attack the police and escape. According to the police, the trio was taken to a place near Muvunur where they had hidden the motorcycle used during the incident. But as soon as they neared the vehicle, the accused whipped out a revolver and knives hidden in the motorcycle and tried to attack the police.

2015 ‘encounter’ of SIMI men

Nearly seven years later, on April 7, 2015, five persons associated with SIMI and other radical organisations were shot dead by Telangana Police after the former allegedly attacked the police escort while being brought to Hyderabad for a court hearing, near Pemburti at the border of Nalgonda-Warangal districts, 100 km away from Hyderabad.

Police had claimed that the men had asked the escort to stop to answer nature’s call and while reboarding the bus, tried to snatch weapons from the police. All five of them were killed in self-defence, police had said. The encounter took place a week after two SIMI activists shot dead four policemen while trying to escape a check post in Nalgonda district. Civil rights activists claimed it was a staged encounter and that the five men were killed to avenge the death of the policemen.

