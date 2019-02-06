Hyderabad: Teen girl battles for life after attacked by youth over love proposal

A 16-year-old girl is battling for her life after a youth attacked her with a sickle for refusing his love proposal. Police said that Bharat Kumar (17) was stalking the girl, a second-year intermediate student, living in Barkatpura since the last one year.

The girl and her father had earlier complained to Hyderabad Police’s She Teams Police who called Bharat who also lives in the same street and warned him of serious action if he continued to harass the girl.

The girl had informed her parents that Bharat hangs out near her college and tries to talk to her whenever he sees her. He told her that he was madly in love with her and was coercing her to reciprocate. A few days ago, her father scolded him when he caught him standing near their house.

Today morning, as the girl came out of her house to go to college, Bharat caught hold of her hand and dragged her in the street and assaulted her with a sickle which is used to cut open coconuts. She received serious injuries on her head and few fingers of hands were severed.

Police claimed that neighbours who heard the girl scream while she was being dragged away reacted very late by which time Bharat assaulted her and ran away, leaving her in a pool of blood. She was recuperating in the ICU of Yashoda Hospital at Malakpet.