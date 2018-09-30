Hyderabad: Techie commits suicide over alleged ‘dowry harassment’

Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
The woman hung herself from the ceiling fan of the bedroom after bolting the door from inside. Her father alleged that her in-laws started harassing her for dowry since August.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published: September 30, 2018 7:24:07 pm
A 25-year-old woman software engineer allegedly committed suicide in her house here Sunday, allegedly over dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws, police said.

P Rupini, hailing from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh hung herself from the ceiling fan of the bedroom after bolting the door from inside, they said. She was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they added.

Rupini got married on March 4 this year and the couple shifted to Hyderabad in April.

In his complaint, the woman’s father alleged that her in-laws started harassing her for dowry since August. A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and the woman’s husband was being questioned, police said.

