Hyderabad: Speeding car veers out of control, gets stuck on roof

Three members of a family were injured after their car veered out of control and ended up 40 feet on the roof of a roadside teashop at Rajiv Rahadhari State Highway near Karimnagar district on Monday. The three members were rescued 40 minutes after the accident.

All three members survived the crash but were left seriously injured, while the shopkeeper managed to escape unhurt, the police said.

The car was being driven by Narsing Bhushan, accompanied by his wife Swarupa and their son Vijay. Police said the car was overspeeding when Bhushan lost control of the vehicle and hit a cement block. The car went flying into the roof of a roadside shop.

Police and rescue officials called for a crane and used ropes to bring down the car.