Hyderabad space startup successfully tests solid fuel engine for its launch vehicle

Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace said Thursday that it successfully tested a solid fuel-based engine that will be used as the third stage in its launch vehicle called Vikram 1. The small-lift launch vehicle will be capable of putting 225 kg payloads into sun-synchronous polar orbit. To compare, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) workhorse PSLV can carry up to 1,750 kg.

The Vikram 1 rocket will use four solid fuel-based stages for the launch. The rocket stage – named Kalam 100 after scientist and India’s former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam – was fired in testing facilities for the full duration of 108 seconds. It produces a peak thrust of 100kN (kilonewton).

“Full duration stage level testing is a major milestone for the development of our flagship orbital vehicle Vikram-1. The stage has delivered excellent performance and this success gives great confidence for our other rocket stages planned to be tested soon,” said Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Skyroot.

Manish Nuwal, managing director (MD) and CEO of Solar Industries India where the test was carried out, said: “This is the largest rocket stage ever designed, manufactured, and tested completely in the Indian private sector. We are proud to be a part of this achievement by supporting the propellant processing and static testing at our world-class facilities in Nagpur.”

Skyroot is among the handful of space startups that have already started working on launch vehicles, satellites, and their applications since the space sector was opened up to private players by the current government two years ago.

After a joint meeting of all science ministries Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted: “Within 2 years of “unlocking” of Space Sector by PM Sh @NarendraModi, amazing enthusiasm among youngsters. 55 #Startup proposals received, 75 Students’ Satellites for launch in 75th year of independence #AmrutMahotsav…”

Last year, Skyroot successfully demonstrated the country’s first privately developed cryogenic engine, Dhawan-1. The engine, which will be the upper stage in the Vikram-2 rocket, was completely 3D printed using a superalloy, with the process reducing the manufacturing time by 95 per cent.

The company is developing a series of three small satellite launch vehicles called Vikram 1, Vikram 2, and Vikram 3.