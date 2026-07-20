‘Suicide’ of techie who left high-paying job: Police investigate as CCTV tracks her last moments

25-year-old software engineer had recently moved back to Hyderabad from Bengaluru to live with her mother.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readHyderabadJul 20, 2026 05:20 AM IST
‘Suicide’ of techie who left high-paying job: Police investigate as CCTV tracks her last momentsV Tejaswini
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A 25-year-old software engineer, who had recently quit her job in Bengaluru, moved back to Hyderabad and started living with her mother, died after jumping into a lake in the Peerzadiguda area in the early hours of Saturday, police said. They suspect that it is a case of suicide.

According to officials, the deceased, V Tejaswini, had left what her family described as a high-paying job around six months ago after her mother, Aruna, began living separately from her husband, Eashwar Rao.

Originally from Devpalli village in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district, the family had been living in Hyderabad for several years. While Rao later moved to Visakhapatnam, Aruna continued to live in Hyderabad. Tejaswini, who had been working for an IT company in Bengaluru, returned to Hyderabad to live with her mother.

Police said preliminary inquiries suggest Tejaswini had moved back because her mother was living alone. However, mother and daughter allegedly had frequent disagreements over where to live in Hyderabad.

“They had been looking for a house in different localities but often disagreed over it,” a Medipally police official said. “Her mother has also said that Tejaswini had been facing mental health issues, which was one of the reasons she quit her job.”

According to police, CCTV footage shows Tejaswini leaving her house in Shankarnagar at around 2.30 am on Saturday without clothes. The footage shows her briefly stopping at a neighbourhood temple, where she took a saree or cloth draped over the deity before running towards the lake. Police suspect she jumped into the water and are investigating the sequence of events.

In her statement to police, Aruna said she was locked inside her room at night, and after waking up, alerted neighbours who freed her.

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Police, along with local residents, later spotted a body floating in the lake. Fire services and HYDRAA personnel retrieved it, and it was identified as Tejaswini.

In her statement, Aruna described her daughter as a bright student who cared deeply for her parents. She said Tejaswini had been under considerable work-related stress while employed in Bengaluru and had, in recent weeks, experienced episodes of emotional distress, which she believed were linked to the family’s circumstances.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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