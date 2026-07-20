‘Suicide’ of techie who left high-paying job: Police investigate as CCTV tracks her last moments

A 25-year-old software engineer, who had recently quit her job in Bengaluru, moved back to Hyderabad and started living with her mother, died after jumping into a lake in the Peerzadiguda area in the early hours of Saturday, police said. They suspect that it is a case of suicide.

According to officials, the deceased, V Tejaswini, had left what her family described as a high-paying job around six months ago after her mother, Aruna, began living separately from her husband, Eashwar Rao.

Originally from Devpalli village in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district, the family had been living in Hyderabad for several years. While Rao later moved to Visakhapatnam, Aruna continued to live in Hyderabad. Tejaswini, who had been working for an IT company in Bengaluru, returned to Hyderabad to live with her mother.