Hyderabad: Doctors forget scissor inside patient’s stomach, acute pain reveals lapse

When C Maheshwari complained of severe stomach pain on Friday, her family and relatives initially believed it was due to a surgery she underwent last year in November. But the real reason behind her abdominal pain is as strange as it is terrifying: An X-ray revealed a scissor inside her stomach left behind by doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) during surgery on November 2 last year.

Now, she is undergoing another surgery to have the scissor removed.

The incident came to light Friday night when 33-year-old Maheshwari complained of stomach ache and was admitted to NIMS. Subsequently, an X-ray showed the scissor inside her stomach. Officials at the NIMS, who initially tried to cover up the incident, have now assured the victim and her family that the surgery would be performed free of cost.

A relative of Maheshwari said she was admitted for a hernia operation on October 30 last year, underwent surgery on November 2 and discharged on November 12. “She kept complaining on and off of stomach ache but we thought it was due to the surgery. Friday night she complained of severe stomach ache and we brought her to the hospital. The tests revealed that the surgeon forgot the scissors in her stomach during the surgery on November 2. We have complained to the Resident Medical Officer against the surgeon,” he said.

NIMS director Dr K Manohar said they will conduct an inquiry and take action.