Hyderabad school at centre of row over ‘read Kalma’ as homework

Initially, the school had said that the homework was only for Muslim students who opted for a subject about Islamic teachings. (File Photo)

A school in Hyderabad’s Saidabad area is at the centre of a storm over allegations that a class 2 student was asked to read the Kalma and Surah Fatiha as part of the homework.

This prompted some parents to confront the school principal and teachers, alleging an attempt to convert the students.

As the controversy spiralled, Charminar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police K Kiran Prabhakar said the school acknowledged that there had been a violation and terminated the teacher.

“The parents said they are satisfied with the action taken, and do not wish to proceed further. No FIR has been lodged because we did not receive any complaint.” Prabhakar also said the school has students and teachers from various faiths.