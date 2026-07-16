Hyderabad school at centre of row over ‘read Kalma’ as homework

DCM says the school has acknowledged that there had been a violation and terminated the teacher concerned.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadJul 16, 2026 01:46 PM IST
classroomInitially, the school had said that the homework was only for Muslim students who opted for a subject about Islamic teachings. (File Photo)
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A school in Hyderabad’s Saidabad area is at the centre of a storm over allegations that a class 2 student was asked to read the Kalma and Surah Fatiha as part of the homework.

This prompted some parents to confront the school principal and teachers, alleging an attempt to convert the students.

As the controversy spiralled, Charminar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police K Kiran Prabhakar said the school acknowledged that there had been a violation and terminated the teacher.

“The parents said they are satisfied with the action taken, and do not wish to proceed further. No FIR has been lodged because we did not receive any complaint.” Prabhakar also said the school has students and teachers from various faiths.

Initially, the school had said that the homework was only for Muslim students who opted for a subject about Islamic teachings.

BJP leaders, meanwhile, staged a protest outside the school, prompting police to detain many of them, including advocate and party leader K Karuna Sagar. Former BJP MLA and current independent MLA T Raja Singh also waded into the issue.

Education Department officials also visited the school on Thursday morning to speak to the principal and teachers and understand what happened.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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