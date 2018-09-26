Horror scenes on Hyderabad road as murder accused hacked to death

Although Mahesh fended off the initial attack and a passerby tried to stop the attackers, they ran after Mahesh and hit him with an axe and sickle. Although Mahesh fended off the initial attack and a passerby tried to stop the attackers, they ran after Mahesh and hit him with an axe and sickle.

A 24-year-old man accused of murder was hacked to death by the father and uncle of the murder victim On Wednesday afternoon in front of several people on the busy Attapur road even as a police patrol vehicle sped past without stopping. Jerigalla Ramesh who is an accused in the murder of Mahesh Goud, last year on December 25 in Shamshabad, was returning from a court appearance today when V Kishan Goud and Lakshman Goud- father and uncle of Mahesh respectively- attacked him with axes and sickles near Attapur pillar number 140.

Although Mahesh fended off the initial attack and a passerby tried to stop the attackers, they ran after Mahesh and hit him with an axe and sickle. As Mahesh fell down, he was hacked with an axe on neck and head and he died on spot. Dozens of people were on the Attapur road which is one of the busiest stretches in Hyderabad but no one dared to interfere, except for one bystander who initially caught hold of Kishan Goud for a few moments giving a chance to Ramesh to escape but he could not hold him for long as Lakshman Goud threatened to hit him. The attackers then chased Ramesh for nearly 100 metres in front of shocked bystanders before pulling him down and hacking him to death.

While some people started recording the crime on their mobile phones, a Cyberabad Police patrol SUV passed by when Mahesh was being attacked but it did not stop. An official from the Rajendranagar Police Station where a case of murder has been registered that no officers were present in the police vehicle that passed by the scene of the offence and the driver did not realise what was happening.

Mahesh Goud, 24, was allegedly stabbed to death by Ramesh, his neighbour in Jumerath Bazaar area, on December 25 over a love affair. Cyberabad cops were able to crack the murder mystery after Ramesh took a car to a service centre where staff found blood stains inside the car and informed the actual owner who informed police. After his arrest, Ramesh allegedly told police that he had a tiff with Mahesh over his love affair with a woman he also liked. On December 25, Ramesh took a friend’s car and took Mahesh, who used to work in a grocery store, out for a drink where he confronted him over his affair and in a fit of rage slashed his throat. Ramesh and his friend then took the body to Madanapalli village where he burned it after pouring petrol to conceal identity.

Both Kishan and Lakshman Goud were arrested a few hours after the incident.

