Hyderabad rape-murder case: NHRC says ‘encounter’ a matter of concern, orders inquiry

Hours after the Telangana Police shot dead all four accused in the Hyderabad rape-murder case, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Friday took cognisance of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the ‘encounter’. The human rights body said the incident was a matter of concern, reported news agency PTI.

In the early hours of Friday, the Telangana Police killed four accused in the case in “self-defence” during a recce of the crime scene. The police claimed they were “attacked” by the accused, who tried to flee. All four accused died on the spot. “Will the police just watch if the accused attack them?” Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said, following the incident.

The accused were being tried by a fast track court in connection with the rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor, who was found dead on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27. The accused were arrested on November 29 and remanded to police custody.

The incident had taken place post-midnight, when the accused were taken to Chattapally, which is around 30 kilometres from Hyderabad, to recreate the crime scene.

This is the third incident in Telangana where the accused of a heinous crime against women have been shot dead while allegedly trying to escape from police custody.

