Vet rape-murder case: Telangana CM orders setting up fast-track court to expedite trial

Amidst growing outrage, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Sunday directed authorities to set up a fast track court to expedite trial in the rape and murder of a 27-year-old Hyderabad-based veterinary doctor.

In his first public statement since the incident, the Chief Minister called the incident “ghastly” and assured that the family of the veterinarian will be provided with all kinds of assistance.

Meanwhile, three policemen were also suspended today for alleged delay in registering an FIR in the case. They were suspended after a probe following allegations levelled by the family that police had cited jurisdictional reasons and not acted on time on their complaint on the missing woman, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner.

He said a detailed inquiry was conducted following which a Sub-Inspector and two constables were suspended on Saturday, news agency PTI had reported.

The charred body of the 27-year-old, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Hyderabad’s Shadnagar on Thursday morning, a day after she went missing. Four lorry workers were arrested on Friday in connection with the case and sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Demand for capital punishment

IT Minister K T Rama Rao, son of TRS supremo and Chief Minister KCR, on Sunday also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend IPC and CrPC so as to provide for capital punishment to perpetrators of crimes against women and children.

In a series of tweets, Rama Rao pitched for ensuring expeditious justice to the victims and said anyone committing heinous acts of violence on women and children should be given the death penalty without delay and there should be no option for review.

“Let us act swiftly to save our nation from these beasts who seem not to fear law of the land,” he said in a tweet. I appeal to you (Narendra Modi) on behalf of millions of citizens who are aggrieved yet feel helpless and want us lawmakers to raise up to the occasion & deliver expeditious justice,” the working president of TRS said.

Residents of victim’s colony turn away politicians

Meanwhile, residents of the colony where the victim stayed turned away political leaders and film stars who wanted to call on her family today to express their sympathies.

The residents locked the gates of the colony and held placards that read: “No Media, No Police, No Outsiders”, “No sympathy, only action, justice”.

A woman resident while condemning the incident asked why CM Rao is not ensuring quick justice despite the accused being arrested by the police. “Why is the same treatment not being meted out to them (accused) for what they have done to the girl?” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

Another woman asked why the prime minister has not yet tweeted on the incident.