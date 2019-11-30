Hyderabad rape-murder case: All four accused sent in judicial remand for 14 days

The four persons arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a Hyderabad-based veterinary doctor have been sent in judicial remand for 14 days, news agency ANI reported. They have also been shifted to city’s Chanchalguda Central Jail from Shadnagar police station.

Using CCTV footage and technical evidence, the Cyberabad Police arrested a truck driver, his assistant and two other persons. They have been identified as Mohammed Areef (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), all belonging to the Narayanpet district.

The four have been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 375 (rape) and 362 (abduction).

The accused had planned the abduction after noticing that the victim had parked her two-wheeler at the Tondupally toll plaza. Assuming that she would come to pick it up later in the evening, they deflated the tyre.

“The accused had consumed alcohol and noticed the veterinary doctor parking her bike at the toll plaza around 6 pm. They hatched a plan and Naveen deflated her scooter’s tyre. When the victim returned, Areef got down from his truck and told her about the flat tyre. After offering to help, Shiva took the bike on the pretext of getting it repaired. Then, Areef, Naveen and Chennakeshavulu forcibly took the victim into an abandoned room nearby, where she was raped,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said earlier.

Earlier, officers told The Indian Express that police were able to track the accused based on inputs from people, clues from the crime scene and CCTV footage. “Police had formed 10 teams to nab the accused,’’ an officer, on condition of anonymity, had said.

The charred body of the 27-year-old veterinary doctor, who worked in a state-run hospital, was found on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday night.