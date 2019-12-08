Hyderabad rape-murder: Autopsy done, NHRC team visits hospital, encounter site

The team visited Chatanpally, near Hyderabad, where the encounter took place Friday. The team visited Chatanpally, near Hyderabad, where the encounter took place Friday.

A day after taking suo motu cognizance of the Hyderabad encounter killings, in which four men accused of rape and murder of a veterinarian were gunned down in an ‘exchange of fire’ by a police team, a team of officials from the investigation division of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday conducted medical examination on all four bodies and interacted with doctors and forensic experts at the hospital.

The team, which is on a three-day visit, comprises two forensic experts. It subsequently visited Chatanpally, near Hyderabad, where the encounter took place Friday.

A team of six NHRC members reached Mahabubnagar district hospital on Saturday afternoon. The family members of the four accused killed in encounter — Md Arif, Chennakeshavalu, Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen — were present at the hospital, and the NHRC team is expected to interact with them on Sunday.

The team spent nearly three hours at the hospital before heading to Chatanpally, where it inspected the place where charred body of the veterinarian was found and the site where four accused were gunned down.

They are expected to question the police officers involved in the exchange of fire on Sunday. According to a source, the postmortem examination was conducted on Friday following the Supreme Court’s guidelines. The report was not yet prepared as on Saturday evening.

The bodies will not be handed over to families until 8 pm on Monday, it was informed.

A division bench of Telangana High Court had on Friday evening directed the state government to preserve the bodies until Monday evening, and also hand over video recording of postmortem examination to the registrar general of the High Court by Saturday evening. The matter is posted before the bench of the Chief Justice on Monday morning.

The team is also likely to visit the spot near Tondupally toll plaza near Shamshabad where the victim was raped and murdered.

Through an official release on Friday, NHRC said the incident indicated “the police personnel were not properly alert and prepared for any untoward activity by the accused on the spot, which resulted into death of all four”.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had on Friday said that a case would be registered under CrPC Section 176 and IPC 302 against the officers who shot dead the four accused.

