Hyderabad rape-murder accused shot dead: How the ‘encounter’ unfolded

Locals showered rose petals on police at the spot where the Hyderabad rape-murder accused were shot dead by the cops on Friday. (Express Photo) Locals showered rose petals on police at the spot where the Hyderabad rape-murder accused were shot dead by the cops on Friday. (Express Photo)

The four accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian were shot dead by the Telangana Police on Friday. The accused, arrested on November 29, were remanded to judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Prison. They were charged under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 375 (rape) and 362 (abduction). Follow Hyderabad rape-murder case LIVE Updates

After national outrage, the Telangana government had set up a fast track court to try the accused. The court of First Additional District and Sessions Judge in Mahabubnagar district had been allotted the case.

Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: How the ‘encounter’ unfolded

* Post midnight on Friday morning, the Telangana Police took the four accused to Chattapally, around 30 kilometres from Hyderabad, where the veterinarian’s body was set ablaze and dumped on November 27

* The police said the recce would help them reconstruct the sequence of events that took place on the night of the crime

* The police wanted to take the accused to the spot where they purchased petrol to burn the victim’s body, and to the place where her two-wheeler was disposed of

* The police said the accused were taken on the recce in the middle of the night “to avoid confrontation with the public”

* The police said that on reaching Chattapally, the four accused gestured to each other to attack the cops and flee

* After attacking the police, the four ran towards a deserted pathway, said the police

* The police said they opened fire at the accused in self-defence

* Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, confirming the incident, said: “Will the police just watch if the accused attack them?”

