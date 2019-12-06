At Chatanpally, four bodies 50 meters apart, 500 meters from where victim was found

Officials at the spot where police shot dead four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 27-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad. (Express photo) Officials at the spot where police shot dead four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 27-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad. (Express photo)

Even as the stains on the walls of the underpass at Chatanpally village, where charred remains of a young woman was found on November 28, looked fresh, the four men accused of the heinous crime lay dead barely 500 meters away on Friday.

They were gunned down in an early morning exchange of fire, after two of the accused snatched pistols from the police party who had brought them to the scene of crime for collection of further evidence and reconstruction of scene, said Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar.

The bodies of the four were found close to each other—within a radius of 50 meters.

The otherwise smooth Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway-44 witnessed quite some traffic snarls over the very underpass as curious crowds started reaching the spot upon hearing the news. By 9 am, a large number of vehicles were parked on either sides of the highway. Police teams who reached the place prevented the swelling crowd from entering the agriculture fields where the four bodies were lying.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar while addressing the media, in Hyderabad, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Express photo) Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar while addressing the media, in Hyderabad, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Express photo)

However, the crowds were in a mood to celebrate. They started sloganeering, hailing the police commissioner, the police department and the government for “quick delivery of justice”. From atop the bridge they showered flower petals on the police vehicles. Men burst crackers, women distributed sweets waving the Tricolour. The slogans of ‘police zindabad‘ and ‘nyayam jargindi‘, meaning justice is done, rent the air.

Even policemen on crowd control duties were carried on the shoulders by the jubilant men as part of the celebration. Flowers and prayers were offered by the visitors at the spot the victim was found burnt. “We are very happy that justice has been delivered to the victim’s family without wasting much time. The four rapists have received what they deserved and police have done the right thing,” said a 24-year-old Sreenivasulu.

“It is the duty of the police and state government to ensure that such crimes do not happen again in our society. Today’s incident will set a right precedent in that regard,” said Sumathi, a college student.

