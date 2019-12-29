We The People: ‘When police shot the rape accused in Hyderabad, I felt proud to be an Indian’

The 25-year-old sent this picture of her copy of the Constitution and her sketch of ‘Mother India’ riding a lion and captioned: “Jai Hind, Jai Bharat; Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” The 25-year-old sent this picture of her copy of the Constitution and her sketch of ‘Mother India’ riding a lion and captioned: “Jai Hind, Jai Bharat; Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan”

Resident, usual resident; citizen, non-citizen; immigrant, illegal immigrant; Muslim, non-Muslim; Kashmiri, non-Kashmiri. In 2019, ascendant nationalism made way for narrowing definitions of who is a national — neat enough to fit a box to tick on a paper. From Kashmir to Assam, the complex matrix of identities woven over hundred of years of history and geography disintegrated into a jumble of numbers (370, 1971, 19 lakh), while from Sabarimala to Ayodhya, old identities proved strong despite the passage of centuries.

Towards the end of the year, the contesting figures took the shape of protests against the government. This shape seemed to have a common identity: young, articulate, seeking its rights under the Constitution, and rallying around the Preamble, beginning with the words ‘We, the people of India’.

The Sunday Express reaches out to men and women across the Republic, from the uneasy calm of the Valley to the angry disquiet of a campus, the desolation of Bastar to the solitude of a rape victim, and the hope for a job next to Millennium City Gurgaon to the longing for a temple in Ayodhya — to find out, in their own words and their own photographs or sketches, what they talk about when they talk about ‘being India’ and ‘being Indian’.

Rights That Matter Most: ‘Equality, not discriminating on basis of religion, colour’

Rape victim

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Four years after the 25-year-old Dalit was raped by her neighbour, the accused was sentenced to five years earlier this year. This year, at least two incidents of rape and murder — in Hyderabad and Unnao — and the death in a police ‘encounter’ of the four accused in the Hyderabad case, turned the spotlight on women’s security and the definition of justice.

What does India mean to you?

I realised something last year… It is in our culture to help people. After I was raped, my village, panchayat members and, at first, even police did not help me. But now I work hard to help people in trouble… even other rape survivors… Recently, when police shot dead the accused in the Hyderabad rape case, bahut garv hua uss din Bharatiya hone ka (I felt very proud to be an Indian that day). This is what should be done to rapists in India….

Have you ever been to Delhi?

I have hardly stepped out of my village. But last year, I joined the ‘Dignity March’ (where 5,000 sexual abuse victims from across India travelled 10,000 km to Delhi). I didn’t see much… just Ramlila Maidan, par bahut achcha laga (I really liked it). Everything was different… people talked to me, unlike in my village. The thing that struck me most was the media… I had not seen cameras, reporter madam.

Which is the farthest place you have travelled to from your hometown?

Apart from Delhi, Indore. One of my cousins is married there. I went to the Vaishno Dham Mandir and bought a pair of earrings from the Rajwada market.

Do you have a friend from another part of the country?

No… Ek Delhi mein didi mili thi (I met a social worker in Delhi). She was very nice to me and she messages me sometimes. But I don’t have a friend. My sister is my friend.

What are the three most important rights enjoyed by an Indian citizen?

Equality. And to not discriminate against anybody, based on religion, colour… we can all be happy that way. It’s a powerful right.

For you, the government is…

Modi sarkaar… sab sarkaar achchi hoti hain (Actually, all governments are good). I don’t mind any government as long as they listen to us, do good work.

For you, a good citizen is…

It’s important to be good — that makes us good citizens. And it is not just important to be respectful to those we know, but also to those who we do not know and like. I try to follow it… But I can’t be good to rapists.

For you, the most historical event has been…

After the incident, the NGO that helped me gave me a copy of the Constitution. In the past year, I have learnt how to read a bit. So far, I have read four pages. I really liked it. So for me, the most important historical event would be when the Constitution was written.

In the New Year, what is the one change you hope for in the country?

Women are being burnt today. Such people should be hanged, only then can we women feel safe. It should not take years to punish the perpetrators. In the new year I hope to see more justice.

On the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act…

I have all the documents. Godrej mein sambhal ke rakhe hain (I have kept them safely in my cupboard). But what’s there to prove? We are citizens of India.

