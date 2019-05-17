Hyderabad radical outfit under police scrutiny after clashes

The Hyderabad-based Darsgah-Jihad-o-Shahadat (DJS), a radical organisation which states that its objective is to establish Islamic supremacy in the country, has come under police scrutiny again after its members ramped up their activities.

Trouble began on May 2, when the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demolished two structures which were encroachments in Amberpet area on May 2 to widen the road.

The DJS said that one of the structures was a mosque, and appealed to Muslims to unite and fight. “Prayers used to be held at that place. It was a mosque and GHMC demolished it,” said Yakutpura AIMIM MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri, who first led the protest and tried to lead the group to rebuild the structure.

However, the GHMC denied that the structure was a religious place. It said it demolished the structure, which was built on private land, after paying compensation of Rs 2.5 crore to the person to whom the land belonged.

Every Friday, DJS members gather at the site and try to organise prayers which leads to clashes with the police. Hindu outfits led by Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh also hold counter-protests, leading to communal tension, stone-pelting and clashes.

Due to the controversy, the work on widening the road has been halted while a large police contingent patrols the area to prevent any law and order situation. Police sources said they were monitoring the activities of some members of DJS and

the statements they were issuing online.

On May 15, two DJS members tried to barge into the bungalow of Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali. The police said that they arrested Shanawaz Khan and Mohammed Omar when they tried to force their way into the bungalow to submit a letter seeking inquiry into the demolition.

A DJS official, however, said that they do not intend to create a law and order situation but want the mosque to be rebuilt at the same spot.