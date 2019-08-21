Hyderabad Police stops screening of Ram ke naam at university

Hyderabad Police Tuesday stopped the screening of the documentary “Ram ke Naam’’ directed by Anand Patwardhan at the University of Hyderabad. Police Inspector of Gachibowli Police Station R Srinivas said that they received a call from the university administration apprehending a law and order situation as some students were protesting against the screening of the documentary. The students belonging to Left-wing organisations like All India Students Association (AISA) and Students Federation of India (SFI) wanted to screen the documentary.

Advertising

“We applied for permission and the administration did grant it as well but then they called the police. They not only stopped the screening but also took away the laptop and other equipment used for the screening,’’ a representative of AISA said.

UoH Registrar P Sardar Singh said that as other students started protesting against the screening, the situation threatened to go out of control and therefore they were forced to call police.

The Inspector said that the students who wanted to screen the movie also protested and wanted to lodge a complaint so they were called to police station to take their statement. “We did not detain or arrest anyone. The university felt that there could be a clash between the students and so we intervened,’’ he said.