Hyderabad police nabs driver who threatened Delhi-like riots

A school van driver is currently in the custody of the Hyderabad police and is being arrested for allegedly threatening to cause Delhi-like riots in Hyderabad.

On Tuesday evening, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar tweeted that “Hyd police have traced the origin of the fake news which was circulated on WhatsApp to create communal issue. The suspect will be arrested in few hrs. I convey gratitude to those who have helped us to trace this person within 48 hours. Pl don’t forward any sensational msg.”

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a police official said the accused is being arrested. “He is an autorickshaw driver who also drives school van. He had mentioned his name in the audiotape itself. He is taken into custody.”

The fake news was about the possibility of Delhi-like communal riots in Hyderabad. The suspect in an audio message had said that Hyderabad city will be the next target after the Delhi riots. “Many people from UP and Bihar are working as labourers in Hyderabad with mere intention of

rioting and hence, all communities should be ready to face the challenge,” the official said quoting the suspect’s audio message.

The official said more details are awaited as the suspect is being questioned.

The audio clip claiming “Hyderabad is next target after Delhi” had gone viral on social media Monday. Soon, the city police commissioner had tweeted asking people ‘to show love for Hyderabad’ by not forwarding messages with inflammatory content on Whatsapp. He had also asked people to share any information with him on who is doing this.

“Evil people are spreading rumours and fake news. Don’t believe them. Tell us who is doing it. Help us in exposing the enemies of peace,” he had tweeted, adding that “the strength of Hyderabad city is ‘the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.”

