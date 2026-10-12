‘No cake-cutting around Hussain Sagar’: Behind Hyderabad police’s diktat, a tragedy

A visibly upset Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar recently made an impassioned plea, urging the citizens not to hold celebrations around the lake, prompting citizens to protest on social media.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readHyderabadOct 12, 2026 05:30 AM IST
'No cake-cutting around Hussain Sagar': Behind Hyderabad police's diktat, a tragedyOn Friday, Hyderabad Police banned birthday celebrations in the area around the lake, known as Necklace Road and Tank Bund. (File Photo)
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For decades, Hussain Sagar Lake has been one of the most-visited locations after the Charminar in the Telangana capital.

Over the last couple of years, though, especially with growing reach of social media reels, the 16th century lake has assumed a special significance. From college students to families to young couples, it has become the go-to spot for many Hyderabadis to head to at midnight to cut a birthday cake around its shimmering waters.

Amid one such celebration, a tragedy recently struck a family after a six-year-old girl and her relative were run over by a truck while crossing the road.

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On Friday, Hyderabad Police banned birthday celebrations in the area around the lake, known as Necklace Road and Tank Bund.

A visibly upset and angry Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar made an impassioned plea, urging the citizens not to hold cake-cuttings or any other kind of birthday celebrations around the lake, prompting citizens to protest on social media.

Read | ‘Hitler rule in Telangana’: Police warning against loud music during Ganesh festival has BRS fuming

“What should be a joyous occasion is often turning into a tragedy. Impulsive and negligent behaviour, involving the cake-cutting or birthday celebrations, often turns into an irreparable loss for families,’’ Sajjanar said, while urging people to celebrate at home or at a safe place instead of public places.

Police had earlier flagged haphazardly parked vehicles obstructing free movement, teenagers posing on the road with cakes in their hands as vehicles sped by, and youths performing dangerous stunts to make reels. “Many a times, the celebrations involve intoxicated and boisterous youths, creating a dangerous atmosphere,” an official said.

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On October 4, the family of the six-year-old girl along with several relatives had come to the lake around midnight to celebrate her birthday.
All around, several other people were seen cutting cakes and clicking photos amid haphazardly parked vehicles. In the excitement, the girl and her uncle failed to check for traffic while crossing the road and were fatally hit by the truck, said sources.

On Friday, the lake once again drew unwanted attention after an autorickshaw driver had to dive in to rescue another six-year-old whose mother had allegedly thrown her in the waters. Police said the single mother of two girls was under severe financial stress and had decided to end their lives.

In recent years, the Lake Police patrols have prevented dozens of people from committing suicide at the lake.

Rich history that fell to neglect

Built in 1562 by Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali during the reign of Ibrahim Quli Qutub Shah, the lake had fallen to neglect over the years, with industrial effluent and sewage water being dumped into a section.

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Successive state governments poured nearly Rs 500 crore into the Hussain Sagar and Catchment Areas Improvement Project to prevent pollution of the lake and beautify its surroundings after which the lake started attracting revellers in hordes.

Every year, the lake also becomes the subject of controversy over immersion of Lord Ganesha idols after the festival, with authorities having to navigate between concerns over ecology and preserving history while being mindful of not hurting religious sentiments.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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