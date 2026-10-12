‘No cake-cutting around Hussain Sagar’: Behind Hyderabad police’s diktat, a tragedy

On Friday, Hyderabad Police banned birthday celebrations in the area around the lake, known as Necklace Road and Tank Bund. (File Photo)

For decades, Hussain Sagar Lake has been one of the most-visited locations after the Charminar in the Telangana capital.

Over the last couple of years, though, especially with growing reach of social media reels, the 16th century lake has assumed a special significance. From college students to families to young couples, it has become the go-to spot for many Hyderabadis to head to at midnight to cut a birthday cake around its shimmering waters.

Amid one such celebration, a tragedy recently struck a family after a six-year-old girl and her relative were run over by a truck while crossing the road.