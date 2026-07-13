Days after going on ‘murder spree’, POCSO accused found dead in Telangana village

The man on Friday night allegedly killed a 16-year-old girl he was accused of stalking, her mother and grandmother, as well as his own wife and two sons.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 05:29 PM IST
Telangana man accused of stalking, killing minor found dead POCSO caseThe POCSO-accused's body was found a few kilometers away from his place of residence on Monday afternoon. (Representative image)
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A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed six persons, including a teenage girl whom he was accused of stalking in in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, was found dead in a village about 15 km from his home.

The man, who had been booked in a POCSO case, on Friday night allegedly killed the 16-year-old girl he was accused of stalking, her mother and grandmother, as well as his own wife and two sons.

After the POCSO case was registered in May, the man had gone into hiding and applied for anticipatory bail, which was granted and he was released on personal bond in June.

Also Read | Telangana man accused of stalking minor kills her, five others including his wife, 2 sons

Friday night’s killings took place in a town and the man’s native village, both of which are just a few kilometres away from Hyderabad. A manhunt had been underway to locate him, police said.

“His body was found near his uncle’s place of residence. There was a poison or insecticide bottle next to the body. We have sent the bottle for sampling and will send the body for postmortem,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

Friday night murders

According to the Telangana Police, the man drove 6 km from his village on Friday at around 10.45 pm to the home of the girl whose family had filed a POCSO complaint against him for allegedly stalking her. Police said he knocked on the door, and when the girl’s mother opened the door, he allegedly attacked her with a knife, killing her on the spot. He then entered the house and allegedly killed the girl’s 60-year-old grandmother, who was asleep.

Police said he forced the teenager into his car and drove to a lake in his village. There, he allegedly stabbed the girl to death and left her body near the lake bund. The only person he left unharmed was the girl’s sister.

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Also Read | POCSO case: Son of Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar gets bail on Rs 1 lakh bond

The man then headed to his own home. Around 11.20 pm, he allegedly slit the throats of his 31-year-old wife and their two sons, aged four and 18 months.

After the killings, he called his father and allegedly confessed to the crime. He then fled the village in his car, police said. Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem examination.

The motive of the crime is not known, police said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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