Days after going on ‘murder spree’, POCSO accused found dead in Telangana village

The POCSO-accused's body was found a few kilometers away from his place of residence on Monday afternoon. (Representative image)

A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed six persons, including a teenage girl whom he was accused of stalking in in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, was found dead in a village about 15 km from his home.

The man, who had been booked in a POCSO case, on Friday night allegedly killed the 16-year-old girl he was accused of stalking, her mother and grandmother, as well as his own wife and two sons.

After the POCSO case was registered in May, the man had gone into hiding and applied for anticipatory bail, which was granted and he was released on personal bond in June.