Hyderabad: NRI businessman found dead in his car, police suspect foul play

A television channel owner was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway late Thursday night. Suspecting foul play, police said that Chigurupati Jayaram, Managing Director of defunct Telugu news channel Express TV and Director of Coastal Bank, was killed somewhere along the way and the car along with his body was dumped on the roadside to make it look like an accident.

The highway patrol vehicle had found his white sedan with his body inside dumped in a ditch near Nandigama in Krishna district.

Police identified Jayaram based on a driver’s license found in his pocket. His body was found wedged between the back and front seats.

“Cause of death is yet to be ascertained but it is definitely a suspicious death. Someone has tried to make it look like an accident but it is not. We browsed through footage at toll gates and found that Jayaram was not driving and he was sitting in the back seat. We could not get a clear picture of the person who was driving. He only paid the toll tax at all the three plazas and drove the car up to Nandigama. It seems that Jayaram was killed somewhere along the way and the car with the body was dumped on the roadside to make it look like an accident,” an official of Nandigama Police Station said.

Jayaram, 65, is an NRI and his family lives in US. He also has a stake in a pharmaceutical company.

Police contacted his relatives and staff after taking numbers from his mobile. “Jayaram had left Hyderabad on Tuesday without informing anyone it seems. He did not take his car driver. He has a private personal security officer but he left without him and he was not in touch with anyone for two days. On Thursday evening, he sent a text message to one of his staff at Vijayawada to arrange for accommodation,” the official said.

In April 2017, Jayaram was arrested by Cyberabad Police after a complaint by employees of Express TV that they were not paid salaries and compensation after the channel closed down.