Hyderabad: NIA raids two locations in connection with Islamic State module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday conducted searches in Hyderabad in connection with a case related to an Islamic State module, reported news agency PTI. The raids were carried out in two locations.

“NIA teams are conducting searches at two places in Hyderabad in connection with an ISIS module case,” a senior police official of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate told PTI. “The fresh raids were being carried out in connection with this module after a supplementary chargesheet was filed against them in February this year and based on fresh inputs.”

The NIA had arrested two people in August 2018 for allegedly planning to carry out the terror group’s activities in India. Abdullah Basith and Mohammed Abdul Qhadeer were also trying to recruit people into the terror group.

Basith was arrested in 2014 and again in 2015 for trying to travel to Syria from India. Officials said he was “conspiring to further the activities of IS (and) carry out terrorist acts in India”. Sources told The Indian Express that he was suspected to have been in touch with key Islamic State recruiter Adnan Hassan Damudi, who had been deported from Dubai in 2016.