A body of a six-year-old girl was found Thursday in the outskirts of Hyderabad just hours after her parents filed a missing complaint. Police suspect the girl was raped before being murdered.

The minor girl’s body was found along the railway tracks near her house with her throat slit. The girl, daughter of migrant labourers, was last seen playing Holi in her neighbourhood.

Local police have taken six labourers into custody in connection with the case. More details are awaited.