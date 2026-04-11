Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 Project: Telangana govt submits 162-km expansion proposal to Centre – Check latest update

Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 Project: The Telangana government has submitted a proposal for the construction of Phase 2 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail network, the central government said. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on April 2, 2026, Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), said:

“The proposals of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II (76.4 km comprising five corridors) and Hyderabad Metro Phase-II (B) (86.1 km comprising three corridors) were received in this Ministry from Government of Telangana (GoTG),” the Union Minister said.

The minister was responding to queries raised by Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, on whether the ministry had received a proposal from the Telangana government seeking approval for Phase 2 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project.