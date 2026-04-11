Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 Project: Telangana govt submits 162-km expansion proposal to Centre – Check latest update

Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 proposal for 162 km expansion submitted to Centre by Telangana govt. Check routes and project details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Apr 11, 2026 02:19 PM IST
Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 proposal of 162 km has been submitted to the Centre (Image: HMRLHydmetro/X)Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 proposal of 162 km has been submitted to the Centre (Image: HMRLHydmetro/X)
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Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 Project: The Telangana government has submitted a proposal for the construction of Phase 2 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail network, the central government said. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on April 2, 2026, Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), said:

“The proposals of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II (76.4 km comprising five corridors) and Hyderabad Metro Phase-II (B) (86.1 km comprising three corridors) were received in this Ministry from Government of Telangana (GoTG),” the Union Minister said.

The minister was responding to queries raised by Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, on whether the ministry had received a proposal from the Telangana government seeking approval for Phase 2 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project.

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In response to Owaisi’s query on the status of final approval by the Union Government, including in-principle clearance for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 project, the minister said that Metro Rail projects are highly cost-intensive and undergo a detailed appraisal and examination process at multiple levels within the Central Government, as per relevant provisions of Metro Rail Policy, 2017.

“The approval of project depends upon outcome of such appraisal process, feasibility of project and availability of the resources, therefore, no timeline of the project can be fixed for approval,” he said.

The Union Minister further said that the Government of Telangana (GoTG) has informed the Centre that a six-member committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, was constituted on November 19, 2025, to oversee the takeover of Phase-1 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project by the state government or its entities.

“Government of India (GoI) has nominated one member on the committee solely to advise on the technical feasibility of the integration of the proposed Phase-II network with the existing Phase-I metro network,” he said.

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Hyderabad Metro Rail Project Phase 2: Check routes

 

Hyderabad Metro Phase II: 8 New Corridors to Add 162.5 km

162.5 km Total new network
8 New corridors
₹19,579 cr Est. cost (Phase IIB)
Phase II (A) — 5 Corridors | 76.4 km
 
Corridor IV: Nagole – Shamshabad RGIA(Airport Corridor)
 36.8 km
 
Corridor V: Raidurg – Kokapet Neopolis
 11.6 km
 
Corridor VI: MGBS – Chandrayangutta(Old City Corridor)
 7.5 km
 
Corridor VII: Miyapur – Patancheru
 13.4 km
 
Corridor VIII: LB Nagar – Hayat Nagar
 7.1 km
Total (Phase IIA) 76.4 km
Phase II (B) — 3 Corridors | 86.1 km
Submitted 21 June 2025 | Estimated cost: ₹19,579 crore
 
Corridor IX: RGIA – Bharat Future City(Skills University)
 39.6 km
 
Corridor X: JBS New – Medchal
 24.5 km
 
Corridor XI: JBS New – Shamirpet
 22.0 km
Total (Phase IIB) 86.1 km
Source: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited
Express InfoGenIE
 

 

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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