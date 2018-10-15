Hyderabad: Mecca Masjid blast case judge joins Telangana Jana Samithi

The Mecca Masjid blast site. (Source: RAAJ DAYAL) The Mecca Masjid blast site. (Source: RAAJ DAYAL)

Former judge K Ravinder Reddy, who delivered the Mecca Masjid blast case verdict and resigned immediately, has joined the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) led by Prof B Kodandaram. Reddy was judge of NIA court and had resigned after acquitting all five accused in the Mecca Masjid blast case on April 16 this year.

Another former judge S Srinivas Reddy also joined the TJS, which has joined the Congress-TDP-CPI alliance in Telangana for the next Assembly polls.

According to sources, Ravinder Reddy had earlier met BJP leaders and expressed his interest in joining the party, but when there was no communication from the BJP after two rounds of meetings, he met Kodandaram who welcomed him into the TJS.

Ravinder Reddy may contest in the forthcoming elections, TJS sources said. Ravinder Reddy, who was president of Telangana Judicial Officers Association, had led a protest against judges from Andhra Pradesh origin continuing in the High Court at Hyderabad even after bifurcation of the state.

The Supreme Court had to intervene as the revolt halted all work and he was suspended along with 10 other judges but were reinstated a month later.

Kodandaram was the chairman of Telangana Joint Action Committee (JAC), which was at the forefront of the separate statehood agitation. The JAC consisted of various parties, including the TRS. Kodandaram, however, fell out with the TRS after the party came to power in Telangana in 2014.

