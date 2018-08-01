Hyderabad: Man stars in porn video, sends it to in-laws to ‘prove potency’

The man was apparently peeved at his estranged wife’s relatives claims that he was ‘impotent’. (Source: Thinkstock) The man was apparently peeved at his estranged wife’s relatives claims that he was ‘impotent’. (Source: Thinkstock)

In a bizarre incident, a man from Hyderabad landed in jail after he recently made a video of him having sex with a woman and sent it to his in-laws to prove his potency. The man was apparently peeved at his estranged wife’s relatives claims that he was ‘impotent’, according to a PTI report.

According to police, the 32-year-old man, identified as Vibavasu, sent the video to his father-in-law and his wife’s aunt. He was arrested following a complaint from the aunt. He has been charged under various sections of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code, a police official said, adding that he has been lodged in Puzhal jail.

A year after his marriage, Vibavasu’s wife left him alleging harassment at her in-laws’ place. He later served a divorce notice on his wife, the official said.

She said he told investigators that he took the step after he was accused of being ‘impotent’ by his in-laws. The pornographic video seems to be have been shot by another person, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

