Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death in public view

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed in full public view by an auto-driver near here, even as some onlookers captured the incident on their mobiles, police said Thursday. The incident happened Wednesday evening following an argument between the victim, S Qureshi and accused M A Khaja (30) over some dispute, a police official said, adding the accused has been taken into custody.

In the videos shot by locals on their cellphones, the accused is purportedly seen stabbing the victim multiple times in the throat with a sharp weapon, even as a traffic constable makes a vain attempt to stop him, police said.

The accused later is heard saying in the video footage that “he killed him with a knife” as he had reportedly abused him and spoken bad of his mother and sister, according to police. He kicks the body and later sits near it even as policemen are seen standing besides him.

During questioning it was revealed that Qureshi had given his autorickshaw to Khaja and there was dispute over it after he had given the three-wheeler to another person, the official said.

On September 26, a 28-year-old man was killed in broad daylight on a busy road in Attapur area here by two persons who attacked him several times with an axe apparently to take revenge over the murder of their kin.