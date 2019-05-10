Toggle Menu
Hyderabad man stabbed to death in UK, family seeks Sushma Swaraj’s help to travel

The deceased, identified as Mohd. Nadeemuddin was living abroad for the last six years and was working at a mall in Tesco supermarket.

Mohd. Nadeemuddin. (ANI)

A Hyderabad man was stabbed to death in London by an unidentified assailant on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Mohd. Nadeemuddin was living abroad for the last six years and was working at a mall in Tesco supermarket, news agency ANI reported.

The incident came to light only after the family members of the deceased reached out to the management of the mall to inform that Nadeemuddin never returned home after work. Later, after the security footage was checked by the management, the youngster was found dead in the parking area.

The victim family has sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma regarding arrangements for the family to travel to London.

Nadeemuddin was attacked by a man of Asian origin, a family friend has alleged.

