Hyderabad: Drunk man hugs, kisses police officer on duty, booked

A 28-year-old man, identified as a private banker, has been booked by Hyderabad police after he forcibly kissed a police officer during Bonalu festival celebrations in the city’s Nallakunta area, PTI reported. The man, Poudel Bhanu, was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident that happened on Sunday night.

Advertising

A case was registered under IPC Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) against the man, PTI quoted Nallakunta Police Station Inspector K Muralidhar as saying.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows a group of people dancing on the road and suddenly one man

hugs and kisses the police official passing by. The policeman is seen pushing him aside and slapping him in the video. In his complaint, Nallakunta Sub-Inspector K Mahender said the youth had also pushed him back, according to a report in The News Minute. Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana.

“On Saturday, Bonalu festival was celebrated in Hyderabad city and as part of the arrangements, our police personnel were performing their duties in the limits of Nallakunta police station,” The News Minute quoted K Muralidhar as saying.

“Sub Inspector Mahendra was at a procession in the area. A person named Bhanu, resident of Malkajgiri, who came to attend the procession in Nallakunta area obstructed Sub Inspector Mahendra and kissed him in an inebriated condition,” he further said.