Interactions with groups to be focus of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Hyderabad

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (file) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (file)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Hyderabad this week will focus on interactions with select groups, opinion makers and students, instead of public meetings. Speaking about Rahul’s visit to the state capital on August 13 and 14, Telangana Congress leaders said this is the party’s new strategy in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Instead of going for huge public meetings or rallies, this time the Congress is focussing on getting closer to select groups where a precise message can be given,’’ Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said. On his last visit to Telangana in 2017, Rahul had addressed a big public meeting at Sangareddy town.

During his two-day visit, Rahul will meet a group of women in Rajendernagar constituency, followed by a meeting with some prominent citizens at Serilingampally. He will also meet 150 prominent industrialists of Telangana. Meetings with students of Osmania University and Muslim community leaders have also been scheduled.

Congress leaders said these meetings were finalised after planning and in-depth analysis of their possible impact. Nearly 10,000 members of women Self-help groups (SHG) from across Telangana would be present at the meeting in Shamshabad.

Rahul is scheduled to give a comparative picture of how previous Congress governments empowered women SHGs, and how they are being neglected under the TRS government. He is also likely to unveil the party’s plans for empowerment of women SHGs.

