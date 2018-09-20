Hyderabad: Woman’s father arrested for attack on inter-caste couple

Sandeep, 21, and Madhavi, 18. (File) Sandeep, 21, and Madhavi, 18. (File)

Hours after an inter-caste couple was attacked by the woman’s father in Hyderabad on Wednesday, seven days after they got married, Hyderabad police nabbed the accused the same night. Police said on Thursday that the woman’s father, Manohar Chari, was arrested from a relative’s place.

Balla Sandeep (24) and Madhavi (20), who married at an Arya Samaj temple on September 12 against the wishes of their parents, were ambushed from behind by the woman’s father with a sickle on SR Nagar Road on Wednesday. Following the incident, the couple was rushed to Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda. While Madhavi’s right hand was almost hacked off, her ear chopped off, and a vein in her neck was cut, Sandeep received deep gashes.

While Sandeep is from the SC community, Madhavi belongs to OBC community. On Thursday, hospital sources said Madhavi’s condition was still critical and was on ventilator support. “The surgery was successfully completed at 2 am. She will be under observation for the next 48 hours,” the source said. Sandeep, however, is fine and out of danger.

Police had said the couple decided to get married after Madhavi’s parents warned her of dire consequences over her relationship, and started looking for a groom to marry her off. The incident came close on the heels of a Dalit man being hacked to death in Miryalaguda town of Nalgonda district by a man hired by the father of the upper caste woman he had married, triggering protests.

