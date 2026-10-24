‘Vote bachao, desh bachao’: Hundreds form human chain against EC, SIR in Hyderabad

Hundreds of people formed a human chain at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund along Hussain Sagar Lake on Saturday evening, demanding the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the repeal of the CEC Act, 2023. They also demanded the immediate restoration of all deleted voters, claiming that the SIR exercise could disenfranchise nearly half of Telangana’s electorate.

“We refuse to be silenced by the repressive Modi Government which stands exposed,” one protester said.

Waving the Tricolour and raising slogans against mass disenfranchisement, participants accused Kumar of acting as an “agent of the BJP Govt”. They said the two other Election Commissioners had raised 14 formal objections over the past year, which were disregarded. With 13.4 crore voters reportedly deleted from electoral rolls across India, one protester said, the SIR was an exercise in mass deletion rather than voter verification.