Hyderabad: Another inter-caste couple attacked, woman’s hand nearly chopped off

Five days after a Dalit man was hacked to death in front of his pregnant wife in a suspected case of honour killing, a newly-married couple was attacked by the woman’s father with a sickle, injuring her and her husband seriously in Hyderabad’s SR Nagar area on Wednesday evening.

Police said Sandeep, who belongs to Scheduled Caste community, and Madhavi, who is from the Backward class community, married at an Arya Samaj temple about a month ago. The woman’s family opposed the marriage and had warned them earlier. Madhavi has been rushed to Yashoda Hospital with grievous injuries, with her hand nearly chopped off. Sandeep has suffered injuries to his back.

Sandeep, 21, is a student of Vivekananda Degree College at Kukatpally while Madhavi, 18, has just completed intermediate. Police said the couple knew each other from Class 10. Sandeep, whose father died when he was a child, was raised by his mother who works as a domestic help.

Naveen Kumar, a friend of Sandeep, said that Madhavi’s father had called the couple, saying that he wanted to see his daughter on Wednesday morning. After the couple arrived at the designated meeting place on SR Nagar road, a man waiting on a two-wheeler approached them. CCTV visuals show the man removing his helmet and taking out a sickle from a bag and attacking the couple.

The man first hits Sandeep, who is seen falling down to one side, while the woman tries to stop the person. An eyewitness said the women shouted “Nanna (daddy) stop it, stop it” as the person hit her four times with the sickle.

When a bystander tried to prevent the man from attacking Madhavi, he threatened him with the sickle. The incident occurred in broad daylight on a main road even as hundreds of vehicle passed by.

