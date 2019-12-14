Hyderabad gangrape-murder: State govt won’t file FIR against police personnel involved in encounter

Hyderabad: Forensic experts collect evidence from the spot where police shot dead four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian, at Shadnagar of Ranga Reddy district in Hyderabad, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Hyderabad: Forensic experts collect evidence from the spot where police shot dead four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian, at Shadnagar of Ranga Reddy district in Hyderabad, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

The Telangana government won’t file the FIR that is mandatory according to Supreme Court guidelines against the police personnel involved in the alleged encounter on December 6 of the four accused in the gangrape and murder of a veterinary doctor on November 27.

On Friday, Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said he would not like to comment on the matter.

At least 10 armed police personnel, drawn from various police stations under Cyberabad Police jurisdiction were involved in the alleged encounter.

The four accused allegedly snatched guns from them and opened fire in a bid to escape when they were taken near the spot where they had allegedly burnt the veterinarian’s body.

On September 23, 2014, the Supreme Court had issued a set of 16 guidelines to be followed in case of police encounters.

The main guideline is that an FIR should be registered immediately and the same shall be forwarded to the court under Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

While forwarding the report, the procedure prescribed under Section 158 of the CrPC shall be followed. Another guideline states that “an independent investigation into the incident/encounter shall be conducted by the CID or police team of another police station under the supervision of a senior officer (at least a level above the head of the police party engaged in the encounter).”

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, on December 6, two of the four accused hurled stones and sticks at the police team and snatched two guns and fired at them, which prompted the police to retaliate, resulting in the deaths of all four accused.

The Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory has submitted its report to the police, in which it has stated that semen samples collected from the clothes of the gangrape-murder victim matched with the DNA of all the four accused.

The DNA of the sternum bone of the victim, which was analysed also, matched with the DNA of her parents, confirming that the charred body was of the missing victim.

The Telangana government submitted in the Supreme Court that no FIR would be filed against the police personnel involved in the alleged encounter as there was no case against them. It made the submission during a hearing on a petition by a group of lawyers demanding a probe into the alleged encounter.

“The government has set up an SIT which is already investigating the encounter. We will proceed based on its findings,” a senior police officer said.

