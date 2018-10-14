Hyderabad: Eye on TRS infighting, Opposition alliance going slow

TRS Supremo and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI Photo/File) TRS Supremo and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI Photo/File)

While the ruling TRS has already announced its list of 105 candidates for the Assembly polls, the Opposition alliance comprising the Congress, the TDP, the CPI and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) is going slow on seat-sharing.

It is learnt that despite several meetings between leaders of Opposition parties, a consensus on seat-sharing has not been reached. Leaders of the Congress and TDP, however, said that they are keenly watching the “infighting” in the TRS before taking a decision on seats and candidates.

Meanwhile, both the Congress and the TDP have asked their leaders with strong chances of winning to start campaigning without waiting for a decision on seat-sharing.

“Negotiations are still on. We still have time till November 19, which is the last date for filing nomination. In the meantime, we have asked our leaders in constituencies where they are strong contenders to start campaigning… I am confident we will work out something that will not only be mutually beneficial, but also make the alliance stronger,’’ TDP Telangana chief L Ramana said.

Ramana added, “TRS declared 105 candidates in a month and now it is in a fire-fighting mode due to infighting and rebellion. We don’t want to do that mistake by announcing candidates in a hurry,’’ Ramana said.

A member of TJS, led by Prof B Kodandaram said, “In spite of meetings between the leaders of the parties in the alliance every day, they have not been able to come to an understanding… Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy is making promises at public meetings which will be included in the common manifesto but other parties are unable to do the same.’’

Sources said the Congress wants to contest at least 90 seats, leaving only 29 for the TDP, the CPI and the TJS. “TDP and TJS are bargaining hard to get more seats to contest but Congress is not budging. But discussions are on and we are hopeful of arriving at a consensus soon,’’ a TJS leader said.

