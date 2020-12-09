Hyderabad: Envoys of 70 countries visit Bharat Biotech facility to check on Covaxin progress

A delegation of 70 Ambassadors and High Commissioners visited the Bharat Biotech facility Wednesday at Genome Valley in Hyderabad for a briefing on the progress of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. The delegates interacted with team Bharat Biotech and extensively discussed the Covaxin. The project update on the vaccine was presented to the delegates by Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.

Speaking on the occasion, Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said, “The development and clinical evaluation of Covaxin marks a significant milestone for novel vaccinology in India. Covaxin has garnered interest from several countries worldwide for supplies and introduction. It is an honour to have with us today all the distinguished ambassadors of various countries. It not only makes us proud but also reminds us that the world is looking up to India in the common fight against the deadly pandemic.”

Covaxin is India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech and is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV). This indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech’s BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility. Covaxin is a highly purified and inactivated vaccine, manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses, a statement said.

The vaccine has been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results.

The Phase III human clinical trials of Covaxin began in November, involving 26,000 volunteers across India. This is India’s first and only Phase III efficacy study for a Covid-19 vaccine, and the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India.

