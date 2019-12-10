Hyderabad encounter: Supreme Court to hear plea for independent probe

The bodies of the four accused were found within a radius of 50 m. The bodies of the four accused were found within a radius of 50 m.

The Supreme Court will Wednesday hear a PIL seeking an independent probe into the killing of four men — accused of raping and murdering a veterinary surgeon — in a police encounter in Hyderabad on December 6.

The petition filed by advocates G S Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav was mentioned before a bench, comprising Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

The plea termed it a “fake encounter” and alleged that it was conducted “only to divert the public reaction over sensational gang rape and murder cases” and to “maybe protect the real culprits” which is not only “impermissible under the rule of law” but amounts to pre-planned murders at the hands of police officials with the help of power and public support.

The plea contended that the rape and murder took place due to the “failure” of police and that the incident had sent shock waves among public.

Pointing to news reports, it said police “refused to take immediate action and register an FIR” when the family members of the rape victim tried to lodge a complaint.

This turned the public against the police, who later claimed to have arrested the accused within 24 hours to divert the public mood, the PIL claimed. “The police… themselves executed death sentence without any due process of law,” it said.

Referring to the public response to the police action, it said “if this type of activities (are) allowed, then there is no meaning of civilised societies and there is no hope that all are governed by rule of law”.

It urged the court to restrain the concerned personnel from official duties till the completion of an independent investigation.

According to Telangana Police, the accused were killed in retaliatory firing after two of them attacked the police personnel.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App